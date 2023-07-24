JLL Adds Executives to Clean Energy Team in DC and Denver

As decarbonization becomes more than just a buzzword among businesses, nonprofits and government agencies, JLL (JLL) is beefing up its clean energy and infrastructure advisory team.

The firm added Robert Anderson, an expert in electric vehicle infrastructure, as senior vice president working out of the Denver office, and Jamare Bates as vice president working out of Washington, D.C.

Bates comes to JLL from Black & Veatch, where he led the federal electric vehicle infrastructure initiative. As part of his new role, Bates will work with JLL’s top government clients to advise on sustainability goals and mandates.

Bates has 22 years of engineering and project management experience, having designed complex infrastructure projects for federal, state and local governments.

Anderson previously served as a director in KPMG’s infrastructure and major projects advisory team, specializing in strategic counsel for clients in the infrastructure and EV sectors and covering areas such as commercial transactions, financial structuring and alternative delivery projects.

Both Anderson and Bates will report to Managing Director Josephine Tucker, head of JLL’s clean energy and infrastructure advisory team, which comprises more than 40 professionals.

“Sustainability has become increasingly important for occupiers, owners, developers and governments,” Tucker said in a prepared statement. “As the industry moves from goal setting to implementation, there is a growing need for technical and commercial advisers to facilitate end to end. We are focused on helping our clients realize their net-zero commitments and improve resiliency, while managing cost and risk along the way.”

