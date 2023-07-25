Sales  ·  Retail
Florida

Integra to Replace Lantana Kmart With 400 Apartments Using Live Local Act

By July 25, 2023 5:19 pm
reprints
A Kmart store in Norridge, Illinois. Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Integra Investments paid $14.85 million for a strip mall in the Palm Beach County town of Lantana with plans to turn a portion of the property into affordable housing, using provisions from Florida’s newly enacted Live Local Act. 

Located at 1001 S. Dixie Highway, Lantana Village Square spans 19 acres and houses Winn Dixie, Subway, West Marine and H&R Block locations. 

SEE ALSO: CityWide And V&S Holdings Acquire Suburban Maryland Office Complex for $12M

The Miami-based developer plans to replace a Kmart store that’s been closed for three years with a 400-unit rental building, which will include some workforce housing units and retail space on the ground floor, said a spokesperson for Integra. The remaining stores will be renovated.

A similar push failed last year. Morgan Group, which was under contract to buy the Kmart parcel, proposed building an apartment complex with 231 units. The Lantana council rejected the plan last year after nearly a dozen residents spoke out against the application, according to WPTV

The rejection torpedoed the sale to the Morgan Group. Integra bought the 165,000-square-foot shopping center from Saglo Development, which had paid $10.2 million in 2017, according to property records. A representative for Saglo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Integra plans to bypass local authorities and zoning laws by using Florida’s Live Local Act. The law, enacted earlier this year, requires local governments to approve multifamily developments in areas zoned for commercial or mixed uses if at least 40 percent of units are designated as affordable housing.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Lantana Village Square, Integra Investments, Saglo Development
White Marsh Professional Center.
Sales  ·  office
Maryland

CityWide And V&S Holdings Acquire Suburban Maryland Office Complex for $12M

By Keith Loria
Rexford’s portfolio includes 368 properties with approximately 45.1 million rentable square feet of industrial space.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Rexford Industrial Closes $210M Acquisition in LA

By Greg Cornfield
Spring Valley Village.
Sales  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Rosenthal Flips DC’s Spring Valley Village for $48M After 2 Years

By Keith Loria