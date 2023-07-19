Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Shovel-Ready Industrial Site in SoCal Sells for $61M

Clarion, EBS Realty buy a property set for a 412,000-square-foot warehouse redevelopment

By July 19, 2023 5:30 pm
reprints
The property is at 275 and 375 De Berry Street, adjacent to Interstate 215.
The property is at 275 and 375 De Berry Street, adjacent to Interstate 215. photo: CBRE

Industrial sales are mounting and construction is rolling in Southern California’s Inland Empire.

A 19-acre industrial site in Colton, Calif., that’s entitled for warehouse development sold for $61 million, CBRE (CBRE) announced. Investment firms Clarion Partners (CPREX) and EBS Realty Partners acquired the site from Hager Pacific Properties

SEE ALSO: Arthur G. Cohen Family Office Buys Palm Beach Building

A new 412,000-square-foot warehouse is set to replace two vacant industrial buildings and a dirt lot by as early as the third quarter of 2024. The property is at 275 and 375 De Berry Street, adjacent to Interstate 215.

CBRE’s Darla Longo, Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox represented the seller, Newport Beach-based Hager Pacific. It was not immediately clear who represented the buyers.

U.S. investment sales of industrial properties have slowed significantly compared to 2022, but Southern California continues to be an outlier with billions of dollars in sales in both Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire. That being said, the story around leasing has turned: the Inland Empire recorded negative net absorption in the second quarter this year for the first time in 55 quarters, according to a Colliers market report.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

375 De Berry Street, Industrial real estate, Inland Empire, sales, Barbara Perrier, CBRE, Clarion Partners, Colliers, Darla Longo, EBS Realty Partners, Eric Cox, Hager Pacific Properties
West Palm Beach, Fla.
Sales  ·  Mixed Use
Florida

Arthur G. Cohen Family Office Buys Palm Beach Building

By Julia Echikson
Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel.
Sales  ·  Mixed Use
Florida

Ken Griffin Pays $83M for High Street Retail Property in Palm Beach

By Julia Echikson
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
New York City

Why New York’s Environmental Review Law for Projects Needs to Change Fast

By Jolie Milstein