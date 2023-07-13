Leases  ·  Retail
Maryland

Hyper Kidz Opening Third Indoor Playground Near Baltimore

By July 13, 2023 2:31 pm
987 Waugh Chapel Way. Photo: St. John Properties

Hyper Kidz, an indoor playground concept, is opening its third location in the Baltimore area.

The company inked a 14,991-square-foot space at 987 Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills, Md. 

SEE ALSO: Grocer Bodega Latina Signs 1.4M-SF Lease in Southern California

St. John Properties owns the 33,120-square-foot single-story flex building, which features 18-foot ceilings, docks or drive-in loading doors, and is surrounded by a free surface parking lot. 

It is part of the Waugh Chapel Business Park, which includes three buildings and spans 225,000 square feet.

Calling itself “the ultimate indoor playground,” Hyper Kidz’s mission is to use the power of play and its ability to develop and enhance children’s social skills, critical and analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and motor skill development. Franchise owner Krishna Hazarika plans to begin operations this fall with approximately 12 employees.

“There are few indoor playground options in the Annapolis and Bowie area, and we were attracted by the nearby residential density areas of Gambrills, Millersville and Odenton, as well as the business community’s immediate proximity to MD Route 3, which will provide quick access from all throughout the Anne Arundel County region,” Hazarika told Commercial Observer by email.          

Hyper Kidz also has a new site planned for Owings Mills, Md., slated to open this fall. The company operates two corporate-owned facilities in Ashburn, Va., and Columbia, Md.

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord in-house, while Evan Albert and Michael Stoltz of MFI Realty represented the tenant in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

