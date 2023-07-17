Arena Developer Oak View Group Heads to 299 Park

Oak View Group, a firm that develops and operates sports and entertainment venues, has inked a deal to move its New York City offices to 299 Park Avenue.

The multinational outfit leased 18,187 square feet for 10 years on the 20th floor of the Midtown East building, according to landlord Fisher Brothers. Oak View will move its offices this fall from 920 Broadway, at the corner of East 21st Street in the Flatiron District.

Asking rent for the new space was $95 a square foot, according to a Fisher Brothers spokesperson.

The Los Angeles-based Oak View was founded in 2015 and has worked on the New York Islanders’ UBS Arena and the Arizona Coyotes’ Mullett Arena, according to its website.

Fisher recently spent $20 million to revamp the 42-story, Emery Roth-designed 1960s office tower between East 48th and East 49th streets. Improvements included new flooring and finishes in the lobby, a 60-foot-long LED art installation, and upgraded elevators and mechanical systems.

“299 Park Avenue is a premium building in one of the most sought-after locations in New York City, and this new space represents what we’ve been able to build and be proud of,” said Tim Leiweke, the chairman and CEO of Oak View Group, in a statement.

Marc Packman, Charles Laginestra, Clark Briffel and Josh Fisher handled the lease in-house for the landlord, along with David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Eric Cagner and Andrew Sachs of Newmark. Sacha Zarba, Jeffrey Fischer and Joseph D’Apice of CBRE represented Oak View.

The CBRE broker didn’t immediately return a request for comment via a spokesperson.

Other tenants in the property include the Consulate General of Japan, Freeman Spogli & Company, Lightstone and Capital One.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.