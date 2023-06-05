Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has flipped a historically significant oceanfront Palm Beach mansion for $41.4 million, according to property records.

TCM1 LLC, an entity managed by Hilfiger’s investment firm T Investment Company, purchased a historic estate at 930 S Ocean Boulevard from Palm Beach’s top luxury broker Lawrence Moens for $36.9 million in January.

Just three weeks later, the 6,529-square-foot home was listed for $48 million, according to Architectural Digest. Moens, who purchased the home in 2021 for $17.8 million — less than half the price he sold it for to TCM1 — managed the listing for the Hilfiger entity. The buyer was 930 S Ocean Trust.

The landmarked home was built in 1927 by architect Maurice Fatio, who designed it for himself and his wife, Eleanor Chase. The oceanfront mansion, known as Casa Florence, has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a wine cellar, an arch with a painted fresco, and a 33-foot long loggia with archways looking out onto the courtyard centered around a pool. The home is one of seven landmarked homes on the street, all designed by Fatio and his partner.

Moens has been involved in some of the island’s biggest residential deals in recent years, including the $70 million sale of a former Kennedy family estate, known as JFK’s “winter White House” in 2021; the $132 million purchase of a Palm Beach home by private equity billionaire Scott Shleifer, co-founder of Tiger Global Management; and the state’s highest-ever home purchase, at $173 million, by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, both in 2022.

