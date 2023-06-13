Timberlake Studios Signs 5K-SF Lease for New Garment District Workspace

The costume designer for the New York City Opera, The Philadelphia Ballet and several Broadway shows has a new workspace in the Garment District.

Theatrical costume production company Timberlake Studios has leased 5,000 square feet at 545 Eighth Avenue, owned by Global Holdings Management Group, Commercial Observer has learned.

Timberlake Studios will relocate from 260 West 36th Street in early September, according to Cresa Global. Asking rent was about $30 per square foot, but the length of the lease was not disclosed.

“Timberlake Studios’ workspace became increasingly inadequate for its operations,” Cresa Vice President Leslie Keidan, who represented the tenant in the transaction, said in a statement. “The new space is not only the right size in a preferred location, but it has also been renovated and the building is working with the company to meet their needs.”

Global Holdings Management Group was represented in-house by Alexander Radmin. The landlord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The roots of Timberlake Studios go back to costume maker Betty Williams, who founded the organization in 1959 before handing the torch in 1996 to Sarah Timberlake, who rebranded the company. Timberlake has done costumes for Broadway productions such as “Wicked,” “Cinderella” and “The Fantastics.”

