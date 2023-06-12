SUNY Downstate Eye Center Relocating Within Flatbush

The State University of New York’s (SUNY) Downstate Eye Center set its sights on a new medical space in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Downstate Eye inked a 15-year deal to move two blocks from its current center at 2171 Nostrand Avenue to 7,500 square feet on the second floor of 1520 Flatbush Avenue, according to Locations Commercial Real Estate’s Nick Zweig, who brokered the lease for both sides.

The two-story building caught Downstate’s eye because of its location near its current outpost. Plus, it didn’t hurt that landlord 1520 Flatbush Avenue Inc. plans to renovate the property’s lobby, elevators and windows this year, Zweig added.

“It’s a good opportunity and a good landlord,” Zweig said. “There’s good transportation there, it’s a busy area, it’s not far from Downstate [Medical Center], and they are already in the area.”

Asking rent was around $40 per square foot, and the ophthalmology center plans to relocate in 2024.

The Flatbush eye center is one of four ophthalmology outposts run by SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. Other locations are in Brooklyn Heights, Bay Ridge and the Upper East Side, according to Downstate’s website.

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and the property’s manager, Sutton Management, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

