Soccer Team Paris Saint-Germain Opens Retail Shop in Miami Beach

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has opened its third U.S. location in Miami Beach, following the French soccer club’s entry into the country in 2021.

The PSG store is located in a 1,500-square-foot storefront on the Lincoln Road pedestrian mall, at 1024 Lincoln Road, in what was formerly a Hurley shop. Other tenants in the building include fellow French firm Lacoste, and European fashion brand Mango, which opened earlier this year.

PSG entered the U.S. retail scene with a debut store in Los Angeles in 2021, followed by a flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York. All three locations are operated by sports retailer Lids, l, which is managing PSG’s retail expansion in both Europe and the U.S. via a partnership announced last October.

The Miami store will feature a lineup of PSG gear, including team jerseys and accessories as well as limited fashion collections and collaborations. Plus, just like in other Lids-operated stores, customers will be able to customize their products on site.

Aurora Capital Associates owns the Lincoln Road property and was represented in-house by Jake Bank. Asking rent at the property is $200 a square foot triple net. Jared Robins and Alexandra Mesa of Inhouse Commercial represented the tenant.

PSG is France’s most successful and well-known soccer club, and has attracted some of the sport’s greatest players, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who plays for the club today.