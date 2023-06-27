Skanska Signs 2 Retailers to Heming Apartment Development in McLean

Omakase restaurant Modan and fitness studio Body Fit Training are joining the ground floor of the Heming, a 28-story residential property being developed by Skanska, which is expected to be completed this summer.

At full buildout, Heming will consist of 410 apartment units, 22,000 square feet of interior space, 27,000 square feet of exterior amenity space, and 38,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

“We designed the project to be a central place of gathering for the community,” Mark Carroll, executive vice president and regional manager of Skanska USA’s D.C. market, told Commercial Observer. “Both Modan restaurant and Body Fit Training will bring unique experiences to the residents of Heming as well as the surrounding McLean and Tysons neighborhoods.”

The building is part of the 6.5 million-square-foot, mixed-use Scott’s Run development being overseen by Cityline Partners at the foot of the McLean Silver Line Metro station.

Modan inked a 7,000-square-foot space and is slated to open in the spring of 2024. It will serve modern Japanese fare, sushi and offer an Omakase experience.

Body Fit Training signed a 3,374-square-foot lease and will offer group strength straining when it opens later this summer.

“Heming has a unique proximity to some of the area’s most attractive destinations — the Metro, Capital One Music Hall, shopping and more, that makes it the perfect hub for restaurants and fitness operators,” Carroll said. “The property’s location and design offer a range of spaces for a diverse array of users. So from smaller fast-casual spots to large, high-end restaurants and neighborhood service-type tenants, we are able to curate a great collection of offerings that truly complement one another.”

Ethos Tenant Company represented Modan in its lease, H&R Retail represented Body Fit Training in its lease, while KLNB represented Skanska in both transactions.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.