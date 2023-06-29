In this thought-provoking conversation, Max Gross, Editor in Chief of Commercial Observer, and Nicolas Rizzi, Web Editor of Commercial Observer, delve into the intriguing changes observed in the annual Power 100 List. Traditionally featuring prominent local New York political figures, this year’s list seemed to lack their presence. The discussion unravels the reasons behind this shift and the implications it holds for the real estate industry. Max and Nick explore the promises made by figures like Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding housing initiatives, only to find that their influence seems diminished in the face of opposing forces. As they navigate the intricate dynamics, they question who truly holds the power to shape the future of real estate in New York.