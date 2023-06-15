Finance  ·  Analysis
National

Podcast: The Rise of Alternative Lenders

A Deep Dive with Commercial Observer's Brian Pascus & Cathy Cunningham

By , and June 15, 2023 12:35 pm
reprints
Commercial Observer

This week’s Back Story episode centers around the fascinating rise of alternative lenders in today’s financial ecosystem. Listen as Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham, and Brian Pascus explore the ins and outs of the commercial real estate lending market, the role of non-bank lenders, the broader implications of the shifting dynamics within the financial industry and companies like MSD Partners, Signature Bank (SBNY), Credit Suisse (CS), Starwood (STWD), Apollo Global Management (APO) and Brookfield (BN).

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn Brewery Relocation, 25 Water Conversion Among REBNY Award Winners

Don’t miss this chance to delve into the intricacies of the finance world as seen through the lens of seasoned professionals. This podcast serves as an exceptional resource for finance enthusiasts, industry professionals, or anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the financial world. Tune in for enlightening discussions, fresh perspectives, and to stay updated on the latest trends in finance.

Back Story, podcast, Power Finance 2023, Apollo Global Management, Brookfield, Credit Suisse, MSD Partners, Signature Bank, Starwood
Verada Retail's Nathaniel Mallon.
Industry  ·  Players
New York City

Brooklyn Brewery Relocation, 25 Water Conversion Among REBNY Award Winners

By Mark Hallum
Brooklyn Apartment buildings
Op-ed
National

Getting Smart About the Rental Market

By Michael Lucarelli
Damage in the Fort Myers, Fla., area from Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Design + Construction  ·  Features
Florida

Florida’s Property Insurance Market Confronts a Pivotal Hurricane Season

By Mike Seemuth