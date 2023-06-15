Podcast: The Rise of Alternative Lenders

This week’s Back Story episode centers around the fascinating rise of alternative lenders in today’s financial ecosystem. Listen as Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham, and Brian Pascus explore the ins and outs of the commercial real estate lending market, the role of non-bank lenders, the broader implications of the shifting dynamics within the financial industry and companies like MSD Partners, Signature Bank (SBNY), Credit Suisse (CS), Starwood (STWD), Apollo Global Management (APO) and Brookfield (BN).

