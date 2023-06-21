Nonprofit Part of the Solution Opening New 11K-SF Bronx Outpost

Part of the Solution (POTS), a nonprofit focused on fighting hunger and poverty, will open its second Bronx location this month.

The organization devoted to fighting poverty and hunger signed a 15-year deal for 11,000 square feet on part of the ground and entire second floors of 2450 Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights, according to tenant broker Open Impact Real Estate. Asking rent was $40 per square foot.

POTS will open the outpost at the end of the month and plans to offer programs that connect New Yorkers with job and educational opportunities, said Diego Padilla, POTS’s director of communication.

The new space will also hold some of POTS’s administrative offices and free up space at POTS’s nearby 2759 Webster Avenue center, Padilla said.

“Most of our clients are neighbors of our organization,” Padilla said. “Having a strategic location that is close to the other location will also promote and foster more engagement in our clients so they take advantage of the diverse array of services we provide.”

POTS decided to open a new outpost, rather than expand its existing 20,000-square-foot Webster Avenue center, because landlord Jem Realty Management pre-built the Grand Concourse space to allow POTS to get up and running quickly, said Open Impact’s Stephen Powers, who represented tenant with colleagues Lindsay Ornstein, Alexander Smith and Casey Noel.

“When we work with nonprofits it’s really important that they don’t take on construction risk,” Powers said. “[The landlord] was willing to do a full, turnkey installation and was even willing to use our specified architect, which really says a lot about the willingness of the landlord to meet our needs.”

Jem Realty’s Joseph Jemal and Alan Jemal handled the deal in-house. A spokesperson for Jem Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at the two-story building include retailers Mattress Firm and Bobo’s Crab Shack.

