New Korean Restaurant Opening at Sugarland Crossing in Sterling, Va.

Running Dish, a new Korean restaurant by the team behind Pittsburgh-based Japanese eatery Sushi Bomb, has inked a 10,000-square-foot lease at Sugarland Crossing in Sterling, Va.

Bao Lin and Jin Lin, who started the first Sushi Bomb in 2019, and opened a restaurant in Hagerstown, Md., in 2021, will look to match its success as owners of Running Dish. The new restaurant will offer a mix of sushi, hot pot, and Korean BBQ. It is scheduled to open later this summer.

Running Dish will take two spaces formerly occupied by Tuesday Morning and Salem Carpet, which both closed in 2022.

Combined Properties owns the 256,500-square-foot Sugarland shopping center, which it acquired in 1993 for $10.5 million, according to public records. Sugarland Crossing was built in 1975, and Combined renovated it in 1999.

Since 2021, Combined has signed over 85,000 square feet of new leases, beginning with anchor tenants Lidl and Joann Fabrics and Crafts, which took approximately 51,000 square feet combined. Last month, Painted Tree Boutiques inked a 35,000-square-foot space at the center. Other tenants at the property include Party City, Patient First, Club Pilates, FedEx Office and Dunkin’.

Sugarland Crossing is in Loudoun County, which has a median income of $142,299 and ranks as the wealthiest county in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.

The landlord was represented in-house. It was unclear who represented the tenant.

