Painted Tree Boutiques Enters DC Region With Lease at Sterling’s Sugarland Crossing

Painted Tree Boutiques, a gift and fashion store, has inked a 35,000-square-foot lease at Sugarland Crossing, a shopping mall in Sterling, Va.

Combined Properties owns the 256,500-square-foot property, which was built in 1975. Combined acquired the center in 1993 for $10.5 million, according to public records, and renovated Sugarland Crossing in 1999.

This is the first location for Bryant, Ark.-based Painted Tree in the greater Washington area. It currently has 33 stores in 14 states.

The boutique store is taking the space formerly occupied by Shoppers Food Warehouse, which closed in 2018.

In 2021, the owner signed anchor tenants Lidl and Joann Fabrics and Crafts as anchor tenants to the property. At the time, Jon Shartar, Combined Properties’ senior vice president, told Commercial Observer that traffic had died down once Shoppers Food Warehouse closed, so it was important to bring a grocery store back to the center.

“Not only did we restore the critical grocery use to this center, but we did it with a best-in-class, international operator who is new to the market,” Shartar said at the time.

Other tenants at the property include Party City, Patient First, Club Pilates, FedEx Office and Dunkin’.

Sugarland Crossing is in Loudoun County, which has a median income of $142,299 and ranks as the wealthiest county in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.

Requests for comment from both parties were not immediately returned.

The tenant was represented in the deal by the Segall Group, while the landlord was represented in-house.

