Furniture Retailer Innovant Takes 11K SF in NoMad for New Showroom

Commercial furniture dealer Innovant is redecorating its New York City showroom with a move to NoMad.

Innovant inked a seven-year deal to relocate its showroom and offices from 37 West 20th Street to 11,120 square feet at 440 Park Avenue South, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was around $65 per square foot, said the source.

The company plans to move into its new space on the entire ninth floor of Samco Properties’ building near the end of the year, according to the source.

Innovant manufactures and sells desks and other office furniture. Its wares has been used to deck out spaces for companies including Hines, Brookfield Properties and Bloomberg, according to its website.

It will join engineering consultant AKRF, artificial intelligence company Signal AI and public relations firm Alison Brod Marketing + Communications at the 16-story building between East 29th and East 30th streets.

JLL’s Brett Harvey represented the landlord in the deal while Todd Stracci, also of JLL, handled it for Innovant. Harvey declined to comment. Stracci and spokespeople for Innovant, Samco and JLL did not respond to requests for comment.

