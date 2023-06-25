Spain’s Mediapro Opens Miami Production Studio near Hialeah

Spanish multimedia heavyweight Grup Mediapro and South Florida-based BrandStar Studios opened a 10,440-square-foot production studio in Miami-Dade County this week.

Located at 7321 NW 75th Street, at the intersection of the Hialeah and Palmetto expressways, the facility includes 1,000 LED panels that are 22 feet tall and 3D creation tools to aid editing and post-production work for film shoots.

The 119,008-square-foot building is owned by Blackstone affiliate Link Logistics. A representative for the media joint venture declined to disclose the terms of the lease, other than to describe it as a “multiyear agreement.”

The facility is BrandStar’s third location in South Florida, adding to its existing studios within Lynn University in both Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“The film industry is one of Miami-Dade’s most special economic drivers,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “Expanding the footprint of Miami-Dade County’s film and production capabilities is one of our key strategic initiatives.”

Miami-Dade County accounts for 80 percent of all of Florida’s TV and film production, according to Marco Giron, chief of the county’s Office of Film & Entertainment, though Florida lags far behind states like Georgia and California.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Barcelona, Mediapro is a multimedia communications company with 53 offices and over 7,000 employees worldwide.

