Goodwill of Greater Washington has inked a 10-year, 83,753-square-foot lease at 95 East Distribution Center, an industrial building under construction in Woodbridge, Va.

A joint venture between Cannon Hill Capital Partners and The Pinkard Group acquired the site in 2021 and demolished a vacant warehouse on the site to make way for the last-mile distribution facility currently under construction.

SEE ALSO: Sneakerhead Shop Yankeekicks Opening NoHo Flagship at 666 Broadway

Located at 13600 Dabney Road, the 113,490-square-foot industrial building will feature expansive loading courts, a 32-foot clear height, and outdoor truck and storage areas. The Goodwill lease will take up 74 percent of the project, which is slated to be delivered in September.

“As one of the largest leases in Northern Virginia’s 95 Corridor in years, this transaction speaks to the quality of this strategically located development in meeting the demands of today’s tenants and is a testament to the continued strength of the region’s industrial market,” Caulley Deringer, an executive vice president at Transwestern, which represented the joint venture in the deal, said in a prepared statement.

The project will include approximately 40 percent more square feet than the original zoning allowed, with the developers capitalizing on the E-Commerce Overlay District zoning designation adopted by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in September 2021.

Joining Deringer in representing the landlord was Transwestern’s Steve Cloud and Andrew Hassett. H&R Retail’s Austin Hersh and Bradly Buslik represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.