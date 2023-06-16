Former Conference Center Site Rezoned for Senior Community in Chevy Chase

Galerie Living, an Atlanta-based senior living owner, has joined forces with Washington, D.C.-based developer Community Three to bring a new senior living community to Chevy Chase, Md.

The Corso Chevy Chase community will be built on the site of the former National 4-H Conference Center at 7100 Connecticut Avenue. The partnership received unanimous approval from the Montgomery County Council to rezone the 12.3-acre site to make way for the senior living development.

When complete, Corso Chevy Chase will consist of 287 independent-living units, 190 assisted-living beds, and 30 memory care beds. The development will also include 5,000 square feet of retail.

Galerie Living acquired the site in December of 2021 and has been working ever since to get the development approved. In response to community feedback, the developers made adjustments to the massing and height of the project and addressed concerns around parking and traffic.

“When we visited the D.C., area several years ago, we saw two opportunities—there is a desire for and a lack of luxury senior living communities and the site of the former National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase represented an optimal site in the community to bring our luxury Corso brand to the Chevy Chase market,” Tim Gary, Galerie Living’s founder and CEO, told Commercial Observer.

Galerie Living currently has four communities operating in the Atlanta area, and two new projects under development. The Chevy Chase project marks Galerie Living’s first community outside of Atlanta.

In the vote leading up to the approval, Montgomery County Council members praised the development team for its efforts to engage and respond to the community and noted the importance of the need in the county for more senior living beds, according to a council statement.

“As we move forward to refine the details of the design and on to implementation, we are very fortunate to have collectively built a solid partnership that will ultimately result in a better, more sustainable, and additive redevelopment effort,” Grant Epstein, president of Community Three, said in a prepared statement.

Corso Chevy Chase is slated to be completed by the end of 2025.

