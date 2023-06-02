Chipotle and Public Library Among New Tenants at Lakeshore Plaza in Maryland

Three eateries and a local library have signed leases at Lakeshore Plaza, a 162,000-square-foot retail center in Lake Shore, Md.

Fast-casual restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill has inked a 2,142-square-foot space, its first in the Anne Arundel County area. Andy Segall of Segall Group represented the tenant in the lease.

Another chain, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, has signed on for 2,400 square feet, opening its fourth location in Maryland. Overall, the company has 550 restaurants in 44 states. Amit Grover of Divaris Real Estate represented Dickey’s in the lease.

“We consider Lakeshore Plaza the primary retail shopping center serving the entire Pasadena Peninsula, and believe our restaurant will perform extremely well in this marketplace,” Steven Turnboo, Dickey’s franchise owner, said in a prepared statement.

Additionally, Vietnamese fast-casual restaurant Pho Dena has inked a 2,700-square-foot lease and will open this summer.

And in the largest of the deals, Anne Arundel Public Library is taking 3,870 square feet at the center, relocating from its current home at 4730 Mountain Road, also in Lake Shore. David McClatchy and Trish Farrell from MacKenzie Commercial represented the tenant in the transaction.

Lakeshore Plaza has a tenant roster that also includes Two Rivers Steak & Fish House, Ace Hardware and Dollar General. With the four new leases, the center is now 96 percent occupied.

Nearly 130,000 people, with an average household income approaching $150,000, reside within five miles of the plaza, according to St. John Properties the shopping center’s landlord.

St. John Properties developed the property in 1983. Bill Holzman and Eric Llewellyn represented the landlord in all four lease transactions.

