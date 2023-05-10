West Elm Expanding Industry City Outlet to 18K SF

West Elm will branch out with an even bigger outlet store at Industry City this summer.

The furniture retailer inked a 10-year deal for a 17,510-square-foot store in Building 2 of the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, campus, said Industry City’s Jim Somoza, who handled the lease for the landlords. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

West Elm opened its first outlet in 9,682 square feet at Building 4 in 2021 and business has been booming ever since, so it decided to relocate to a former event space in Building 2 to keep up with demand, Somoza said.

“They needed more space for more furniture,” said Somoza, who brokered the deal alongside SCG Retail’s Chase Welles and Taylor Onosko. “They basically sell everything that they have. Often, if you don’t get there by late Sunday morning, you would have been out of luck.”

West Elm is headquartered a few miles north at Empire Stores in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, and it also has a 113,000-square-foot “Maker’s Studio” in Industry City for its design and development team. West Elm also has stores in Manhattan in Chelsea and near Lincoln Center.

It’s one of a handful of other home goods retailers in the campus — owned by Jamestown, Belvedere Capital and Angelo Gordon & Co. — including Design Within Reach, ABC Carpet & Home and Kohler.

“We’re really excited to expand our home furnishing offerings that serve South Brooklyn, Park Slope and Brooklyn Heights,” Welles said.

Newmark’s Ariel Schuster represented West Elm in the deal. Spokespeople for Newmark and West Elm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.