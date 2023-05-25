Video: On the Red Carpet at CO’s Miami Executive Leadership Reception

They don’t call it the Magic City for nothing.

Miami continues to attract investors, developers, lenders and big-name tenants like never before — and for very good reason. With that in mind, Commercial Observer held its inaugural Executive Leadership Reception at Starwood Capital’s sparkling new headquarters in Miami Beach, and hosted some of the city’s most prominent commercial real estate heavy hitters.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was interviewed by Starwood Property Trust’s Jeff DiModica, and Suarez, plus several other honorees, took to the red carpet to discuss the steps Miami needs to take to ensure its continued success, what’s key to the city’s growth, and which asset classes are poised to take the lion’s share of future investment.

Commercial Observer’s Finance Editor Cathy Cunningham was on deck to interview the Miami powerhouses in attendance, as were key professionals from the event’s sponsors: Avison Young, Greenspoon Marder and McKinsey & Company.

Off the red carpet, the room was abuzz with conversation as attendees mingled and weighed in on how best to continue to move the city forward, and keep bringing that unique Miami heat to its already thriving commercial real estate sector.