The Salty Donut Flagship Moving to Bigger Wynwood Location

Beloved Miami-based doughnut shop The Salty Donut is revamping its original Wynwood location as it continues expanding throughout the Sun Belt.

The 7-year-old shop, which now has 14 locations, will be moving within the same property, the 33,000-square-foot Wynwood Jungle, a retail destination owned and transformed by Black Lion Investment Group.

The Salty Donut will move out of its current 725-square-foot shop at 50 NW 23rd Street to a more spacious 2,700-square-foot storefront a few doors down. The one-story retail building is the entryway to the Jungle, where visitors are greeted by a collision of art, nature and light installations.

The Salty Donut has eight operational locations in Florida, North Carolina and Texas with another six in the works: three in Atlanta, two in Tampa and one in Coconut Grove, according to its website and news reports.

The new Wynwood location will feature a large kitchen that will supply the Coconut Grove outpost as well as host local events, Secret Miami first reported. It will also feature a window into the kitchen, a private meeting room and a pick-up window for online orders.

Black Lion, led by Robert Rivani, acquired the location, formerly called the Wynwood Arcade, for $13.25 million in 2021 and rebranded it to reflect the urban jungle concept. The Los Angeles-based investors have purchased a number of retail properties throughout Miami over the past several years, including the retail condo at the SLS Lux Brickell and the building housing upmarket Latin American restaurant Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater.

In January, Fabel Miami, an open-air rooftop restaurant and lounge by architecture firm M-Rad, opened at the Wynwood Jungle, bringing the property to 100 percent leased.

Black Lion and The Salty Donut did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.