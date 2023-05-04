Satori Laser to Open New Hair Removal Clinic in Hell’s Kitchen

Hair removal chain Satori Laser cut a smooth deal for a new Hell’s Kitchen outpost.

Satori signed a 10-year lease for 2,700 square feet at 603 10th Avenue, with plans to open shop on the ground floor and basement before the end of the year, said Isa Realty Group’s Jack Hurley, who represented the tenant and landlord Two Hand Realty in the deal. Asking rent was $120 per square foot.

The chain was laser-focused on opening a store in the neighborhood since its other eight Manhattan outposts don’t serve the area, Hurley said.

“If you take a look at Satori’s locations throughout the city, this was a pocket that wasn’t being serviced,” said Hurley, who brokered the lease with Louis Franco and Joseph Isa. “With the addition of Target a block up, it’s a much more vibrant area right now. A lot of retailers are trying to get in.”

Satori will join another beauty retailer, Ambient Nail Salon, in the five-story apartment building between West 43rd and West 44th streets.

A representative for Satori did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Two Hand could not immediately be reached for comment.

