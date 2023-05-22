Porsche Specialty Firm TPC Racing Steers to New HQ

TPC Racing, a specialty auto repair and maintenance shop that specializes in Porsche models, has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot headquarters building in Jessup, Md.

In addition to selling and repairing high-end performance vehicles, the firm competes in racing competitions internationally.

TPC Racing acquired the site for the new building at 7869 Dorsey Run Road three years ago in a $1.6 million transaction, and expects the development to cost approximately $8 million. It will be moving from its current home at 8040 Washington Boulevard, which is less than two miles from the new property.

TPC Racing will utilize 16,000 square feet of the site and will lease the remaining 24,000 square feet. Kate Jordan and Marley Welsh of Lee & Associates-Maryland represented the company in acquiring the site and will also lead the leasing efforts.

“TPC understands the unique needs of automotive users and that it can be difficult for those users to find a building that is tailored to those unique needs,” Jordan told Commercial Observer. “Additionally, it can be hard to find a landlord who is open to automotive uses. TPC welcomes complementary automotive users because they understand those challenges and are better equipped to handle them.”

The building will include nine automotive bays, each offering 3,000 square feet of space. The single-story project is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.

“Several years ago, all traffic in this corridor flowed on U.S. Route 1 [but] with the Route 1 redevelopment plan and the creation of the Dorsey Run Road Extension, a new thoroughfare through Howard County was established,” Jordan said. “This warehouse will have retail-like visibility as it sits right on the road.”

Additionally, she noted Howard County is historically one of the top 10 richest counties in the country and sits halfway between D.C. and Baltimore, which allows TPC to service a broad client base from two major metro areas.

“The site sits a stone’s throw from the entrance to The National Business Park (NPB), a 500-acre park developed by COPT with nearly 4 million square feet of Class A office, SCIF, ATFP and data center space that services the country’s defense and IT missions on Fort Meade,” Jordan said. “NPB allows access to the 120 federal agencies and commands on Fort Meade, including U.S. Cyber Command and Defense Information Systems Agency.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobsever.com.