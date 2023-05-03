PJ Fitzpatrick Enters Maryland Market With Lease at Melford Town Center

Roofing company PJ Fitzpatrick has nailed down the Melford Town Center in Bowie, Md., as its initial entry into the Maryland marketplace.

The New Castle, Del.-based company, which specializes in the repair and replacement of residential roofs, inked a 12,176-square-foot lease at 5061 Howerton Way, part of approximately 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space that St. John Properties has developed at the Melford Town Center.

The PJ Fitzpatrick workforce in Prince George’s County is expected to be around 65 workers when it opens later this month.

Founded in 1980, the company also operates three offices in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, Pa., and one in Fairfield, N.J. The new location was chosen to service customers throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and portions of Northern Virginia.

“Establishing a full-service location in Maryland represents the next natural evolution of the company based on our past success in that region, as well as providing us with the opportunity to expand further south into D.C. and Northern Virginia,” James Freeman, CEO of PJ Fitzpatrick, said in a prepared statement. “The Baltimore-Washington MSA is among the largest and most economically diverse in the country and, with large portions of the housing stock now over 15 years old, homeowners are seeking solutions to upgrade materials that have deteriorated.”

Located at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Maryland Route 3/301, 5061 Howerton Way is a single-story building with 18-foot ceilings, and has earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“We could not have asked for a more strategically placed location, and the flexible layout of our building will provide the perfect combination of warehouse and office space for our purposes,” Freeman said.

Nearly 60,000 people reside within five miles of the business community with an average household income exceeding $170,000, according to St. John Properties.

Mike White of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the lease, while Ned Brady and Eric Skogmo of Lee & Associates’ Maryland office represented the tenant.

