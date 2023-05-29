Salon Skin Spa has signed a lease for a fourth location in South Florida, taking 1,500 square feet at Fox’s Plaza in South Miami.

The New York City-based salon brand began expanding in South Florida in the last year and now has two open locations in Brickell and Miami Beach, with a third location scheduled to open this summer in Midtown Miami.

The South Miami space will be in the shopping center at 6030 S Dixie Highway, which is known for neighborhood mainstay Fox’s Lounge. The beloved dive bar was founded in 1946 and lasted intact until 2015, when it closed in anticipation of the property’s redevelopment under new ownership. Then, last summer, the restaurant and bar were revived by restaurant group Lost Boy & Co., and it is once again open for business.

The property is also home to more recent Miami staples Pura Vida and The Salty Donut.

Jared Robins and Justin Lee from Inhouse Commercial represented Skin Spa while Tony Arellano and David Lerner from Dwntwn Realty Advisors represented the landlord, a partnership between Elliot Antebi and Alex Karakhanian. Dwntwn is also marketing the property for sale.

The South Miami spa is scheduled to open in six months, and asking rent was $70 per square foot, according to Lee.

Skin Spa’s Miami Beach location opened this month at 1212 Lincoln, a mixed-use development just North of the Lincoln Road pedestrian mall. However, the Major Food Group concept Sadelle’s that was planned for the location will not be moving forward, Commercial Observer reported. The restaurateurs pulled out of their 10,000-square-foot lease two years after signing for the space.

The spa brand opened its first location in 2005 and has since grown to six locations in New York City, four in Massachusetts, and is now expanding to Dallas as well as Miami.

