Engineering Firm Mueser Rutledge Staying Put at 14 Penn Plaza

By May 17, 2023 1:14 pm
14 Penn Plaza.
14 Penn Plaza. Photo: Circle Realty Group

Structural engineering firm Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers (MRCE) will keep its longtime, 40,000-square-foot offices at 14 Penn Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

MRCE signed a 15-year renewal for its office on part of the fifth and the entire sixth floor of the 23-story building, which has an alternative address of 225 West 34th Street, according to landlord Circle Realty Group. Asking rent in the property is $60 per square foot, the landlord said.

The firm — which has worked on projects such as 1 World Trade Center, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center expansion — has been headquartered at 14 Penn Plaza for 25 years. It stayed put thanks to the building’s proximity to Pennsylvania Station and the “hands-on” approach of the owners, said Circle Realty’s Jay Futersak, who brokered the deal for both sides.

“We are thrilled that they have renewed with us and look forward to their continued success in the future,” Futersak said. “This is great news for the office industry.”

Other tenants in the 461,396-square-foot building between Seventh and Eighth avenues include coworking operator Regus, accounting firm Prager Metis and employment agency Abacus Group.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.

14 penn plaza, 225 West 34th Street, Circle Realty Group, Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers
