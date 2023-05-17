Ominous default clouds loom over President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Finance  ·  Features
Washington DC

Debt Default Could Prove Catastrophic for Commercial Real Estate: Here’s Why

By Brian Pascus
Target employee stocking personal hygiene items in new locked security shelving, Target, Queens, New York.
Industry  ·  Politics & Real Estate
New York City

Adams and NYC Prosecutors Want to Crack Down on Retail Theft

By Mark Hallum
A man at a railing smiling.
Players
New York City

WeQuit: WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani Stepping Down to Join Private Equity Firm

By Nicholas Rizzi