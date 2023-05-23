This furniture brand is making its maiden voyage into the world of brick-and-mortar retail.

Luxury furniture retailer Maiden Home has signed a 10-year lease for 4,100 square feet to open its first storefront at Romanoff Equities’ 34 Little West 12th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Maiden Home plans to open its Meatpacking District location in August, where it will have 3,300 square feet on the ground floor and 850 square feet in the cellar, according to tenant broker Newmark.

Asking rent was $250 per square foot, according to the brokerage.

“In securing this idyllic Meatpacking District destination, Maiden Home marks the continued expansion of their business and presence in the Manhattan landscape,” Newmark’s Neal Ohm, who represented Maiden Home with Michael Cohen, said in a statement.

The landlord did not use any outside brokers, according to Newmark. Romanoff Equities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded by Nidhi Kapur, Maiden Home’s pieces are designed and manufactured at its studio in Tribeca and available online only through the company’s website. The direct-to-consumer brand dipped its toes into physical retail with a temporary showhouse in a two-story Tribeca loft.

The space on Little West 12th Street was formerly occupied by fashion retailer Ted Baker and is located near other luxury brands such as Restoration Hardware’s new flagship across the street, as well as Hermès and Loro Piana.

