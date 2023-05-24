Lottsford Business Center Fully Leased With Addition of Coachmen Properties

Coachmen Properties, a Clinton, Md.-based private real estate firm, has inked a 2,179-square-foot lease on the second floor of the Lottsford Business Center in Marlboro, Md.

Kenwood Management Company owns the two-story, 121,318-square-foot building, having acquired it in December 2001 for $8.3 million.

SEE ALSO: Family Services Nonprofit Rising Ground Takes 30K SF at 1333 Broadway

Originally built in 1988, the Lottsford Business Center offers a mix of office, R&D and high-bay warehouse space with 24-foot clear heights. The second-floor office space totals approximately 26,000 square feet with suites ranging from 2,500 to 9,200 square feet.

KLNB represented the landlord in the deal.

“The appeal to the tenant was the existing space layout, and the location worked well for them,” Ken Fellows, a principal at KLNB, told Commercial Observer. “We pride ourselves in building a great relationship with landlords to ensure we can meet their needs and goals.”

Located at 9475 Lottsford Road, just minutes from Interstate 495, the property is close to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, Largo Medical Center and Largo Town Center.

With the Coachmen lease, the business center is now fully occupied.

“The office market across the DMV has remained steady the past few years, so success for our clients comes down to the regional knowledge that we’ve accumulated from decades of combined experience,” Fellows said.

The landlord was also represented by KLNB’s Rob Pugh and Keiry Martinez, while the tenant was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.