Law Firm Ice Miller Takes Space in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Ice Miller LLP, an Indianapolis-based law firm, has inked a 5,951-square-foot space at 100 Light Street in Baltimore, Md.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) owns the 37-story, 549,300-square-foot Inner Harbor office tower, having acquired it in 2015 for $121 million.

The rent was not disclosed, but average asking rents for the area are around $24 per square foot, according to CBRE’s latest Baltimore office market report.

“Baltimore became a strategic target for the firm based on the synergies we saw between our strengths and the needs of the market,” Michael Millikan, Ice Miller’s chief managing partner, told Commercial Observer. “And when the decision was made to open a physical space, it did not take us long to land on the iconic building at 100 Light Street. Located in the heart of downtown, and overlooking the Inner Harbor, the building is a staple of the Baltimore skyline, and we felt it was an appropriate place for us to plant our Ice Miller flag in this historic city.”

The law firm will take part of the 13th floor when it moves in later this month. Ice Miller also has an office in D.C. as well as in Columbus, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.

“Baltimore is a great market for us and, in tandem with our Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York offices, really fortifies our strength in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast corridors,” Millikan said. “More specifically to Baltimore, we saw a lot of natural connections between the unique strengths of our firm and the industries and businesses of that marketplace.”

The Baltimore office will be led by managing partner Kevin Hroblak, who recently joined the firm from Whiteford Taylor & Preston.

The Light Street property was built in 1973. COPT recently finished a five-year, multimillion-dollar renovation of the tower, which includes the addition of an outdoor plaza, an updated fitness center, a dining area and lounge, HVAC upgrades and an enhanced conference center.

Former anchor tenant Transamerica left last year to take space at Harbor Point, but the building still has a strong roster of tenants in ABR Capital Partners, Wells Fargo Advisors, Aegon USA Realty Advisors and RBC Wealth Management.

Ice Miller represented itself in-house, while CBRE represented COPT in the lease.

