ABR Capital Relocates to Iconic Baltimore Tower

Investment company ABR Capital Partners is moving to 100 Light Street, the tallest building in Baltimore’s Central Business District.

ABR, which was founded in 1972 and previously known as Alex Brown Realty before a rebrand last month, inked a 10-year, 11,600-square-foot lease at the 35-story building. It will move to the building’s 24th floor sometime this summer, leaving its current Downtown home at 300 East Lombard Street, where it spent the last 20 years.

“It is important for us to operate close to our roots,” Ed Nordberg, senior managing partner at ABR, said in a prepared statement. “We believe the upgraded space and its amenities will benefit our employees, our clients and our partners.”

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) owns the iconic 516,914-square-foot 100 Light Street, having acquired it in 2015 for $121 million. The property was built in 1973 and renovated in 2011.

COPT is in the midst of a five-year, multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan, which includes adding enhanced security, modernizing elevators, upgrading heating and cooling systems, and reimagining amenity spaces.

Other notable tenants in the building include Wells Fargo Advisors, Aegon USA Realty Advisors and RBC Wealth Management.

CBRE represented both sides in the lease.

