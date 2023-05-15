Film and TV giant Warner Bros. is moving into a large new Frank Gehry-designed office headquarters in the Burbank Media District.

Development firm Worthe Real Estate Group announced Monday the completion of the 800,000-square-foot project called Second Century with partner Stockbridge Capital Group. The nine- and seven-story office buildings are at the southernmost part of the famous Burbank Studios lot, adjacent to the Warner Bros. main lot.

Financial terms of Warner Bros.’ lease were not disclosed, but estimates from when it was announced in 2019 suggest it’s more than $800 million.

The new project will house about 4,500 Warner Bros. employees. The name Second Century symbolizes the 100-year anniversary of Warner Bros., and anticipation for the next 100 years.

Los Angeles’ favorite architect, Frank Gehry of Gehry Partners, designed the project.

“From the start, we were interested in making office space that felt more special to be in than the typical office buildings — taller ceilings, more natural light,” Gehry said in a statement. “I hope that the folks who work here will feel the love and talent that my team poured into the project.”

The project is Worthe’s 13th in Burbank. As part of the larger deal with Warner Bros. that included Second Century, the firm bought The Burbank Studios along West Alameda Avenue, which was the former headquarters of NBC Entertainment and home to talk show legends such as Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

This is separate from the $500 million makeover at the historic Ranch Studio in Burbank, which is set to bring 926,000 square feet of new construction, including 16 new soundstages and a 320,000-square-foot office complex, and will also be leased back to Warner Bros. in 2025.

