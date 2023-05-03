KC Engineering Grows at 7 Penn Plaza

KC Engineering and Land Surveying engineered a deal for bigger offices at 7 Penn Plaza.

The engineering consultants renewed its lease for another 10 years and will expand from 9,005 square feet to 12,788 square feet in the Garment District building, according to landlord The Feil Organization.

Asking rent was $65 per square foot, said Feil’s Andrew Wiener, who brokered the deal for both sides with David Turino.

KC Engineering has been in part of the 16th and 17th floors since 1994 and will move to a portion of the 12th floor of the 18-story building before the end of the year, according to the landlord.

The firm needed the extra space since it grew its headcount, and Feil was happy to build its new offices because KC Engineering’s relocation would free up the entire 16th floor for a future tenant, Wiener said.

“We ended up approaching them so we could create a full floor in the building,” Wiener said. “We’re constantly checking in with our tenants to make sure that we’re meeting their needs and, when we spoke to them, they let us know about their growth and what they wanted to achieve.”

Other tenants at the building between West 30th and West 31st streets, which uses the alternative address of 370 Seventh Avenue, include residential landlord MD Squared Property Group, Douglaston Development and Feil’s own headquarters.

