Finance  ·  Leases
National

The Scene at ICSC 2023 in Las Vegas

Check out the elaborate setups from the country's top retail tenants and landlords

By May 22, 2023 4:45 pm
reprints
Gregory Cornfield/Commercial Observer
Kennedy Wilson Brokerage's Christine Deschaine, right, and Commercial Observer's Gregory Cornfield.
Kennedy Wilson Brokerage's Christine Deschaine, right, and Commercial Observer's Gregory Cornfield.
CBRE's luncheon.
CBRE's luncheon. Gregory Cornfield/Commercial Observer

Tens of thousands of retailers, brokers, analysts, dealmakers and landlords have descended on the Las Vegas Convention Center this week for the annual ICSC convention, perhaps the largest retail event of the year. This photo gallery will be updated as the convention goes on.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com

SEE ALSO: Moinian Group’s Flatiron Portfolio Leasing Strategy Pays Off
ICSC, Las Vegas, Retail, slideshow, Acadia, CBRE, five below, Garden Center, Irvine Company, Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, McDonald's, Northmarq, Planet Fitness, Raising Canes, Regency Centers, ShopCore, Spirit Halloween
7869 Dorsey Run Road.
Leases  ·  Development
Maryland

Porsche Specialty Firm TPC Racing Steers to New HQ

By Keith Loria
The interior of Tremble's new location in SoHo.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Miami-Based Tremble Pilates Following Clients to NYC With SoHo Outpost

By Mark Hallum
A Lidl sign.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Lidl Opening in Queens’ Glen Oaks Shopping Center Next Year

By Celia Young