Government IT Contractor Dev Technology Expanding in Reston

Dev Technology Group, an information technology contractor to the federal government, is expanding in Fairfax County where it was founded in 1998, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday.

“Dev Technology Group is a Virginia success story that bolsters our booming IT industry while providing critical services for the government and 21st century jobs for civilians and veterans,” Youngkin said at a press conference announcing the deal.

The company will invest $366,000 to expand its 12,915-square-foot office at 11440 Commerce Park Drive in Reston, where it’s been since it was founded. The company has inked a lease for an additional 10,000 square feet of new office space to accommodate up to 90 additional IT and software personnel.

“As a federal contractor, Dev Technology has selected to continue its growth in Fairfax County due to the proximity of clients and access to highly skilled employees, including veterans,” Kendall Holbrook, CEO of Dev Technology, said.

Comstock owns the building, which is part of a four-building complex called Commerce Metro Center, and also consists of 1850 Centennial Park Drive and 11400 and 11480 Commerce Park Drive. Comstock acquired the site in two transactions, in 2019 and 2020, for a little more than $150 million combined.

Last year, Comstock submitted plans to Fairfax County to redevelop the site, looking to demolish one of the buildings and construct 1.3 million square feet of office, 469 residential units, a 163,000-square-foot hotel, 30,000 square feet of retail and a 12,000-square-foot child care center across the property. No decision has been made yet on the plans.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Dev Technology’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides funding to companies creating new jobs.

