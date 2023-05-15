Global Data Operator CyrusOne Inks Deal in Ashburn’s Data Center Alley

CyrusOne, a global data center operator, has signed a 30-year lease for the entirety of ABX-1, a two-story, 265,000-square-foot data center under development in Ashburn, Va.

Located at 21529 Beaumeade Circle in the heart of the so-called Data Center Alley, the building is being developed by PowerHouse Data Centers and is slated to be delivered in October. PowerHouse is a joint venture between American Real Estate Partners (AREP) and Harrison Street.

SEE ALSO: Spotify to Sublease Part of 4 World Trade Center Offices

“Northern Virginia is the most active data center market in the world, and we are excited to be able to deliver data center solutions to end users and operators such as Cyrus One, to fit-out and support their customers,” Michael Hochanadel, managing director and head of digital assets for Harrison Street, told Commercial Observer in an email. “We look forward to working closely with PowerHouse to develop more data centers in the region.”

ABX-1 is just the first of PowerHouse’s six data center build sites, representing 2.1 million square feet of data center space under construction in Loudoun County.

“Now more than ever, hyperscalers and operators are looking for real estate solution providers to handle everything from land identification and acquisition to data center design and construction,” Doug Fleit, co-founder and CEO of AREP and PowerHouse, said in a statement.

PowerHouse worked with Dominion Energy to secure bridging power to the site, while also planning the development of an on-site gas-insulated substation that will deliver more than 60 megawatts of power to the facility and the surrounding area once it’s completed. The substation commenced construction in February and is expected to be energized by the end of 2025, according to the company.

Rob Walters, principal at Avison Young, represented the owner in the deal. It was not immediately unclear who represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.