Dermatology Specialists Doubles Long Island City Office Footprint

The Dermatology Specialists’ offices in Long Island City, Queens, got quite the facelift.

The skin care chain inked a seven-year lease to tack on 5,152 square feet on the first floor of 10-27 46th Avenue, doubling its footprint to 10,351 square feet across the first and third floors, according to landlord GFP Realty.

A spokesperson for GFP declined to comment on the asking rent, but the average cost of office space in Long Island City is roughly $42.05 per square foot, according to LoopNet.

The Dermatology Specialists moved into the four-story building in 2019 and has opened 21 new retail locations since that year, according to its website.

It needed a little breathing room for its management staff to account for the extra business, and took over its additional space from educational training firm Leadership Academy earlier this year, according to GFP.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with The Dermatology Specialists as they continue to expand,” GFP’s Martin McGrath, who represented the landlord with Eric Gural, said in a statement.

Compass’s Michael Yadgard brokered the deal for the tenant. Yadgard did not respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at the building between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street include Modern Spaces and law firm CIR Legal Services.

