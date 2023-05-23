Dean Sands Adds Retail Investment Expertise to JLL’s DC Team

JLL (JLL) has added 20-year real estate vet Dean Sands to the firm’s retail investment sales and advisory team as a new managing director in the Washington, D.C., office.

Sands comes from Avison Young, where he served as a principal and concentrated on retail investment sales for two years. Before that, he did an 18-year stint with Eastdil Secured, rising from an analyst to a director with a focus on office and retail transactions.

“This role presented an opportunity to join both an outstanding capital markets platform, as well as a retail investment sales team that is well respected throughout the market,” Sands told Commercial Observer by email.

Over his career, Sands has executed more than $12.6 billion of transactions, ranging from joint ventures, asset sales and debt placement, both nationally and abroad. He has covered all product types, including office, retail, hotel, multifamily and industrial.

In his new role, Sands will report to Andrew Weir and Jamie Leachman, the senior managing directors and co-heads of JLL’s D.C. office.

“Dean is bringing a wealth of knowledge in the retail landscape and will be a valuable resource to both our team and clients in this role,” Weir said in a prepared statement.

