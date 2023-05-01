Bailey Edelson Leaves JBG Smith for Buchanan Partners

Buchanan Partners, a Bethesda, Md.-based real estate company, has hired Bailey Edelson as a new principal.

Edelson comes to the firm from JBG Smith, where she served as a senior vice president overseeing development activities in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard, Washington, D.C., Arlington, and Fairfax County.

“Buchanan has a strong team and track record with an exciting pipeline,” Edelson told Commercial Observer. “They have proven themselves to be trusted, opportunistic investors with the ability to maximize value across product types, jurisdictions and market conditions. Buchanan’s flexibility and creativity in real estate investment in the region appealed to me, and joining them was a unique opportunity to leverage my expertise in entitlement, investment and development.”

Over her 17-year career, Edelson has overseen the design and entitlement of more than 7 million square feet of mixed-use development, including the 2 million-square-foot mixed-use Innovation District in Potomac Yard.

“I’m overseeing a range of investment and development activities across Buchanan’s portfolio and current pipeline,” Edelson said. “I’m also active in sourcing new investments and working to expand our platform. I’m looking to use my experience and my relationships in the industry to help grow our pipeline and platform.”

Some of the projects she will work on at Buchanan include BerkleyNet Center at Innovation Park in Prince William County; the Glenmont Metro Center in Silver Spring, Md.; and The Landing at Cannon Branch in Manassas, Va.

“Bailey brings deep experience in all aspects of complex, mixed-use projects,” Brian Benninghoff, principal at Buchanan Partners, said in a prepared statement. “Her broad skill set and industry connections throughout the D.C. metropolitan region will help position us to take advantage of new opportunities as the real estate market continues to evolve.”

Edelson is currently treasurer and board member for the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, a member of Urban Land Institute’s’s Public/Private Partnership Product Council and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Washington.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.