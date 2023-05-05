Assembled assemble!

San Francisco-based software developer Assembled will relocate its New York City office from a WeWork to 133 West 25th Street, according to landlord Icon Realty Management.

The customer service platform inked a three-year deal for 2,636 square feet on half of the eighth floor of the Chelsea building, said Icon’s Zach Levine, who represented the landlord in the lease with Pavesh Chandrabhan. Asking rents were between $65 and $68 per square foot.

Assembled will ditch its temporary space at the WeWork at 115 West 18th Street for the new offices in June, said Raise Commercial Real Estate’s Emilie Goldman, who represented Assembled with Jamie Katcher.

The software company decided to move from a WeWork to be able to host its local employees and those visiting from San Francisco, and 133 West 25th was the “best fit” because it had been recently renovated, Goldman said.

“It’s never been occupied, with brand-new furniture, really great light and some private outdoor space,” Goldman said. “And the elevator opens up [closer] to their space so it feels like a full floor for them, which they liked a lot as well.”

Icon renovated the nine-story building’s facade, offices, windows and lobby during the pandemic, which Levine said helped the landlord score tenants including Assembled, venture capital firm Space Capital, landlord Hudson Pacific Properties and Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, the governing body that runs the major professional soccer competitions in Italy.

Assembled did not respond to a request for comment.

