Outdoors Brand Arc’teryx Tripling SoHo Store in 580 Broadway Move

Canadian outdoor brand Arc’teryx will more than triple the size of its SoHo flagship in a move up the block, Commercial Observer has learned.

The retailer signed a long-term lease for 14,225 square feet on the ground floor and basement of 580 Broadway, according to tenant broker Newmark (NMRK). Newmark declined to provide the terms of the deal, but the average asking retail rents on that block were $369 per square foot in the first quarter of the year, according to a CBRE report.

Arc’teryx will relocate from the 4,500 square feet it has at 547 Broadway for bigger digs at the base of the 128,000-square-foot office building. It’s unclear when the spot a block north will open. A spokesperson for Arc’teryx did not respond to a request for comment.

The Vancouver-based outdoor brand opened at 547 Broadway in November 2021 with its first “Rebird Center” that lets customers bring damaged or weathered Arc’teryx clothing for repairs, Highsnobiety reported.

Arc’teryx currently has four other retail stores around the city, including another in SoHo at 169 Spring Street, according to its website.

Newmark’s Ariel Schuster brokered the deal for the tenant while Robin Zendell of Robin Zendell & Associates handled it for landlord Chelsfield Group. Zendell did not respond to a request for comment.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.