Tech Recruitment Company Levin Takes 13K SF at 1 World Trade

Technology recruitment firm Levin brought its talents to 1 World Trade Center.

Levin inked a 13-month deal in March for 13,000 square feet on part of the 48th floor of the 104-story tower, according to the Durst Organization, which co-owns the building with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The New York Post first reported the lease.

Asking rent was $79 per square foot, according to Durst.

The London-based Levin moved into the 104-story building in March, taking the offices from software company Celonis, which temporarily used the suite while it renovated its 70th-floor space.

The prebuilt World Trade Center office was a “perfect” fit for Levin as it wanted to leave its old spot at a WeWork at 500 Seventh Avenue for its own digs, said Eric Engelhardt, senior vice president of leasing for Durst. The short-term deal also worked in case Levin needed to expand its footprint.

“It was furnished, wired and ready to go,” Engelhardt said. “This allowed them to dip their toe in the water of our portfolio, get their legs under them, and allows them in a year’s time … to have a conversation about a longer-term commitment.”

Durst’s Karen Rose brokered the deal in-house alongside Newmark’s David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Jason Greenstein and Nathan Kropp. Cushman & Wakefield’s Evan Algier and Steven Langton handled it for the tenant.

Spokespeople for Newmark, C&W and Levin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at 1 World Trade Center include investment manager DADA Holdings and automation software developer Hyperscience.

