Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

Shipping Company to Set Sail for 20K SF at Sunset Park Industrial Complex

By April 24, 2023 1:10 pm
Liberty Bklyn.
Liberty Bklyn. Photo: C Taylor Crothers

Ship Essential is shipping out of Manhattan for a new fulfillment center inside Liberty Bklyn, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial and office complex in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Ship Essential signed a five-year and three-month deal to move from 120 Duane Street in Tribeca to 20,070 square feet on part of the fifth floor of 850 Third Avenue, according to landlords, Madison Capital and Salmar Properties, and Ship Essential’s website. 

Asking rent was $24 per square foot, according to the landlords.

Ship Essential, an NYC-based shipping and pickup service, will move into Liberty Bklyn in May. The company decided to ditch its Manhattan space because the Sunset Park campus had more room in case it needed to expand in the future, said Pinnacle Realty’s David Junik, who brokered the deal for both sides with Steve Nadel, Mark Caso and Nechama Liberow.

“It’s a very flexible industrial space to be able to grow your operation in our building itself,” Junik said, “and they needed a facility that can facilitate the demand that they’re getting from their customer base.”

Plus, Liberty Bklyns offers “premier access” to the rest of New York for Ship Essential’s business, Ship Essential CEO David Stitt, the son of Thor Equities CEO Joseph Sitt, said in a statement.

Other tenants at the complex between 30th and 32nd streets include Amazon, wig maker Ghair, and custom shampoo company Prose.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

