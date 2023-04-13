Online mattress purveyor Saatva plans to set up shop in the Flatiron District.

The company signed a 10-year lease for 6,700 square feet on the ground floor, lower level and mezzanine of 893 Broadway, the New York Business Journal reported. Asking rent was $1.5 million per year, according to the Business Journal.

Saatva — which will take over from Korean restaurant Barn Joo — plans to have a showroom and retail space on the ground floor and lower level of the four-story office building and will use the mezzanine for its offices, the Business Journal reported.

The company was started in 2010 as a direct-to-consumer brand selling “luxury mattresses” and opened its first brick-and-mortar spot in 3,300 square feet at 969 Third Avenue in 2019, according to its website. It later expanded to 11 outposts around the country, including spots in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

CBRE’s Joseph Hudson and former colleague Greg Covey represented Saatva in the deal while Sean Moran, Christopher Schwart and Steven Soutendijk of Cushman & Wakefield handled it for landlord RCLCO.

A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CBRE declined to comment.

