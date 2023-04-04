Round The Clock Nursery Takes 16K SF in New Hamilton Heights Building

By April 4, 2023 2:51 pm
reprints
A rendering of 620 West 153rd Street. Rendering: Jay Group

A new early childhood educational center is headed to Hamilton Heights.

Round The Clock Nursery signed a 15-year lease for 15,512 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of the Jay Group’s newly completed residential building at 620 West 153rd Street, said Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Eli Yadid, who along with Sholom Kanevsky represented both the tenant and landlord in the deal.

SEE ALSO: Mermaid Inn Returning to the UWS With New 7K-SF Restaurant

Asking rent was $55 per square foot for the 11,726-square-foot on the ground floor and $45 per square foot for the 3,786-square-foot lower level, Yadid said. 

Round The Clock — an educational program for toddlers, preschoolers and pre-kindergarteners — plans to open its doors in September and will also base its administrative operations out of the spot, Yadid said. 

Round The Clock was drawn to the building because of its location near its three other day cares in Harlem and the site’s 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, Kanevsky said. 

Jay Group wrapped construction on the 28-story property between Broadway and Riverside Drive in 2022, Bldup reported. The building has 238 apartments, including 72 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units designated as affordable, according to NYC Housing Connect

A spokesperson for the Jay Group confirmed the deal but declined further comment. A spokesperson for Round The Clock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

620 West 153rd Street, Eli Yadid, Jay Group, Round The Clock Nursery, Sholom Kanevsky
Roku's company logo in front of Roku headquarters in San Jose, California.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Roku to Spend Up to $35M Cutting Office Leases, 200 More Jobs

By Greg Cornfield
335 Columbus Avenue.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Mermaid Inn Returning to the UWS With New 7K-SF Restaurant

By Mark Hallum
The large grey building from a viewpoint of the ground at 498 Seventh Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Security Services Firm Relocating to 20K SF at 498 Seventh Avenue

By Mark Hallum