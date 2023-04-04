Round The Clock Nursery Takes 16K SF in New Hamilton Heights Building

A new early childhood educational center is headed to Hamilton Heights.

Round The Clock Nursery signed a 15-year lease for 15,512 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of the Jay Group’s newly completed residential building at 620 West 153rd Street, said Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Eli Yadid, who along with Sholom Kanevsky represented both the tenant and landlord in the deal.

Asking rent was $55 per square foot for the 11,726-square-foot on the ground floor and $45 per square foot for the 3,786-square-foot lower level, Yadid said.

Round The Clock — an educational program for toddlers, preschoolers and pre-kindergarteners — plans to open its doors in September and will also base its administrative operations out of the spot, Yadid said.

Round The Clock was drawn to the building because of its location near its three other day cares in Harlem and the site’s 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, Kanevsky said.

Jay Group wrapped construction on the 28-story property between Broadway and Riverside Drive in 2022, Bldup reported. The building has 238 apartments, including 72 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units designated as affordable, according to NYC Housing Connect.

A spokesperson for the Jay Group confirmed the deal but declined further comment. A spokesperson for Round The Clock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

