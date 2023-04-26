Video: On the Red Carpet at REBNY’s 2023 Gala

The Real Estate Board of New York‘s annual gala has changed quite a bit due to the pandemic — including its location and time of the year — but a lot has stayed the same (or come back after a hiatus): A sit-down dinner, everybody talking through the awards ceremony, and, more importantly, real estate luminaries walking the red carpet.

Editor-in-chief Max Gross was on hand to talk with the powerhouses on the red carpet on April 20 to find out their advice for brokers during these turbulent times, how they’re navigating the choppy waters themselves, and the answer to the burning question on everybody’s mind: Would they actually live in a former office turned residential?