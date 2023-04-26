New York City

Video: On the Red Carpet at REBNY’s 2023 Gala

By April 26, 2023 1:41 pm
reprints
ctaffet

The Real Estate Board of New York‘s annual gala  has changed quite a bit due to the pandemic — including its location and time of the year — but a lot has stayed the same (or come back after a hiatus): A sit-down dinner, everybody talking through the awards ceremony, and, more importantly, real estate luminaries walking the red carpet.

Editor-in-chief Max Gross was on hand to talk with the powerhouses on the red carpet on April 20 to find out their advice for brokers during these turbulent times, how they’re navigating the choppy waters themselves, and the answer to the burning question on everybody’s mind: Would they actually live in a former office turned residential?

SEE ALSO: Sunday Summary: It’s REBNY, Baby!

REBNY 2023, Real Estate Board of New York
Ralph Herzka
Industry
New York City

Meridian Lays Off 5 Percent of Its Staff

By Cathy Cunningham and Nicholas Rizzi
Equinox Sports Club in New York.
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

LA Fitness Sues Related to Halt Equinox Location in West Palm

By Julia Echikson
1245 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Botox Studio Peachy Moving Offices to 1245 Broadway

By Celia Young