Rehab Center Reality House to Open New Location in Queens

Substance abuse and HIV treatment provider Reality House will open its second location in Astoria, Queens, at 31-75 23rd Street this summer.

Reality House signed a 10-year lease for 7,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the four-story building between 31st Drive and Broadway, according to Edward Cohen of Verv Capital, which co-owns the property with Chera Realty Group.

Reality House’s new outpost is close to its existing spot at 8-13 Astoria Boulevard and will enable the organization to relocate its outpatient services and administrative offices to the new space while keeping the Astoria Boulevard center for inpatient treatments, said tenant broker Melissa Grasso of Sholom & Zuckerbrot Realty.

“It worked out in their favor [because] it’s so close to their current location,” Grasso said. “They wanted to obviously stay in Astoria, mostly for the clientele and the staff and the population.”

And Cohen was excited to bring the tenant to the building to serve the local community alongside insurance provider EmblemHealth, which leases the second and third floors of the property for its AdvantageCare Physicians.

“They’re an integral social services group in Astoria,” Cohen said. “We wanted to assist in that and help them expand and further their outreach.”

Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Mark Gallucci and George Skaliarinis represented the landlords in the deal. Gallucci confirmed the lease but declined further comment. Skaliarinis and a spokesperson for Reality House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

