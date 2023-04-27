Finance
Podcast: Fed’s Impact on Commercial Real Estate and the Future of Office With Moody’s Analytics’ Tom LaSalvia

By April 27, 2023 1:38 pm
Tom LaSalvia joins Commercial Observer for a podcast recorded on April 25. Photo: Jordan Lovinger

In our latest Commercial Observer podcast, Tom LaSalvia, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, joins Andrew Coen, finance reporter at CO, to discuss the impact of rising interest rates on commercial real estate and what the industry is looking for from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the central bank’s meeting on May 2. LaSalvia also explores how volatile market conditions are affecting cap rates and whether office properties can withstand challenges from increased hybrid working trends.

