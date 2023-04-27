In our latest Commercial Observer podcast, Tom LaSalvia, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, joins Andrew Coen, finance reporter at CO, to discuss the impact of rising interest rates on commercial real estate and what the industry is looking for from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the central bank’s meeting on May 2. LaSalvia also explores how volatile market conditions are affecting cap rates and whether office properties can withstand challenges from increased hybrid working trends.

